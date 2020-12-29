It looks like Emma Roberts may have just got an early New Year’s present. The eventful year is going to end on an exciting note for the actress. Well, the Holidate actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend and actor Garett Hedlund.

This surely is fantastic news, and we know that the fans must be elated to hear it. The gorgeous couple is on cloud 9, and we are so happy for them.

Emma Roberts, 29, gave birth to a baby boy named Rhodes on Sunday, Dec. 27 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Baby Rhodes tipped the scales at around 9 lbs., and the baby and Roberts are resting well in recovery.

Emma Roberts had confirmed her pregnancy with Garett Hedlund in August, writing in an Instagram post: “Me…and my two favorite guys.” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Hedlund, who is set to star in the Lee Daniels’ flick, “United States vs. Billie Holiday,” was able to be present for his son’s birth.

Emma Roberts and Garett Hedlund began dating around March 2019, and the niece of Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts has been outspoken about how her endometriosis diagnosis has affected her ability to conceive.

The “We’re the Millers” actress said in an interview November she had to freeze her eggs to ensure she’d be able to have children in the future. “I was also terrified,” Roberts told the publication. “Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn’t be able to have kids.”

“At 16, I thought, by the time I’m 24, I’ll be married with kids. And then I was 24, and I was like, Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?” Emma Roberts recalled in the December-January cover story. “With work, especially with acting — the travel, the hours — it’s not always conducive to settling down in a traditional way.”

We are very happy for the couple, and we wish them all the happiness they deserve.

