Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shared how his experience has been playing with his daughter Tia’s Barbie doll.

Dwayne shared a photo on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen sitting with a Barbie doll on his hand while his younger daughter Tia is busy playing with other toys.

“Post Christmas, ‘Daddy come play Barbie with me’ which in reality means.. Daddy holds this Barbie for a solid 45min straight while baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie the whole time. It’s 5 o’clock somewhere right? Hope your Christmas was a good one, my friends. #DeathGripOnBarbie,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

The actor keeps his fans enthralled by sharing moments spent with his infant daughter Tia. On Saturday the actor shared a photo which shows him sitting in front of the television with Tia. “Dwanta spends months carefully planning for Christmas and this lil’ independent boss opens just one gift and decides she’ll open the rest later, but first we’re watching LION KING… for the 987th time. Dwanta’s gotten only 4hrs sleep and it’s only 9am, but it’s 5 o’clock somewhere so… tequila for breakfast?” shared the actor.

Early this year, John Krasinski created a pseudo-news show called Some Good News to bring positive news when the pandemic struck the world. However, after eight episodes and a few short clips, the actor sold the YouTube show to ViacomCBS. Now Krasinski popped back for a special holiday episode and joined hands with Dwayne Johnson.

Interestingly, The Rock appeared as a Santa Claus or what he prefers to be called as “Dwanta Claus” to deliver some thoughtful and heartwarming gift to a fan. The Office star also invited George Clooney to give the weather update.

Clooney, in the video, looks up to analyze the weather and quips, “Looks good. Looks pretty good.” Dwayne Johnson appeared in the final segment called Parents That Rock, wherein a widowed father, Jay Abel was invited. The fan was reportedly selling his collection of comic book merch in order to afford Christmas presents for his kids.

