What is the first thought that comes to mind when you think of Harry Styles? Um, fashion and style, right? Well, there’s no way you can question his fashion sense as he has been named the most popular style icon of 2020.

Advertisement

It seems like 2020 wasn’t that bad after all, eh? Harry recently appeared on Vogue’s cover page and grabbed his fans’ attention from all around the world.

Advertisement

Yves Saint Laurent once said, “Fashions fade, style is eternal” and how aptly Harry Styles defines this quote. The Golden singer breaks the stereotypes ‘Manly Man’ phrase and rewriting it on his terms.

Today, we will talk about five times, when Harry stunned us with his ‘Golden’ fashionable moments. Take a look:

The Watermelon Sugar singer is a huge Gucci fan and has an exclusive fragrance of his own. The 26-year-old wore a powder blue Gucci suit with a white pleated shirt and a gold cross necklace while eating a banana.

Harry Styles gave a clear message that you can wear whatever you want despite your gender. Isn’t that cool? Why does our clothing have to be X or Y chromosome related? Nah, it’s your life, and you get to decide what you want!

How do Styles pull off these casual shirts better than anyone else, I don’t understand. His song Watermelon Sugar’s video became a rage on social media and fans were going gaga over his chic wardrobe and of course, the female cast who get to eat watermelon for free with Styes. How’s that even fair, I mean? Hello!

The video was ‘very touching’, and it touched our souls and we just wanted to watch it on loop. You don’t need a reason to obsess over Harry, PERIOD.

Manicured nails, baggy shirts, sun-kissed face, crochet Gucci gloves, Italian breeze and Harry Styles; what else do you need to make it a perfect video for life? Well, nothing more. That’s it.

Harry’s Golden video was everything we needed to survive in 2020, and we are glad he didn’t disappoint us. As usual, he was chic, fashionable and lively in the song.

This has to be one of my favourites! We have never seen a stereotypical male singer doing all these things so effortlessly or have we? Not that I remember.

The Adore You singer transformed into a ballerina for Saturday night live, and this look sent social media into a frenzy. Not even in our wildest dreams, we thought we would see this angel dressed into a pink ballerina.

Harry’s wardrobe has always been a surprise for his fans, especially when he makes a song announcement. The 26-year-old singer shared a picture wearing a sailor type overall jumpsuit and looked handsome as ever in the same.

It’s been a year since Adore You was released and his wardrobe was so perfectly styled in the song.

Harry Styles is breaking norms and changing the little that he can by contributing to society through his fashion sense and choices.

Way to go, you!

Must Read: Gigi Hadid Shares Her Masala Cabin, She Had Food Made With Garam Masala & Haldi During Pregnancy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube