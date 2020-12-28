Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez To Millie Bobby Brown – Satin Dress Inspirations For New Year’s Night!

New Year’s is around the corner and many of us don’t even have an outfit planned! But what every woman wants to look is trendy, out of the box and sophisticated at the same time. Your go-to attire on the occasion could b a satin slip dress! We’ve got you the perfect fashion inspiration from Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown to nail your look!

Check out how Lily Collins, Kendall Jenner and these beauties rocked the satin dress looks below:

Dakota Johnson:

The actress is known for her out of the box fashion choices. What we love the most is how she oozes sophistication with her every attire. Her appearance at the Venice Film Festival remained no different. The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress opted for a baby pink Prada slip dress. The floor-length dress consisted of a deep plunging neckline and a revealing back.

Dakota Johnson opted for a high bun with her signature fringes at the front. Bold red lipstick, minimal earrings and strappy heels completed her look.

Selena Gomez

Well, Selena Gomez could be very well termed as the queen of slip dresses. One cannot forget her black slip dress at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. But what we’d rather opt for this New Year’s is this super stylish silver attire.

Selena wore this eye-popping piece at the Revival Tour after-party. From a deep plunging neckline to a thigh-high slit, it’s checkmate for every viral fashion trend of the year! She kept her look minimal with no accessory, long wavy tresses and feathery stilettos!

Kendall Jenner

Who else to take inspiration from if not a fashion model? Kendall Jenner has a suggestion for every kind of attire you want to flaunt perfectly! Her ivory coloured satin dress with front side slit was a major takeaway from Victoria’s Secret Paris Fashion Show celebrations. This one remained different not just because of its slit style, but also because of its flared ankle-length detailing. Pair it up with white heels, and nude makeup, and it’s the fashion statement every girl would want to note!

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel has been a fashion icon for ages now. But in real life, the Friends actress is no less. She gave her own twist to this black satin dress that she donned at the Jimmy Kimmel show. Designed by Bottega Veneta, the outfit had knotted detailing across the strap. Cannot deny how gorgeous she looks in the body-fitting piece.

Wavy shoulder-length hair, minimal jewellery including a pair of earrings and a bracelet completed her look.

Millie Bobby Brown

Take notes from Millie Bobby Brown all your teenagers out there because she’s amazing at it! The Stranger Things beauty wore a leopard print satin dress that is a must-have irrespective of the occasion. The mid-thigh dress is body fitting and radiates cuteness as well as sensuous vibes at the same time. Tie a slicked-back pony like Millie and you’re ready with your perfect attire!

Lily Collins

Whether Lily Collins is in Emily In Paris or not, she radiates her stylish avatar every single where. She wore a gorgeous mustard satin dress at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 8th Annual Governors Awards. With a on shoulder detailing across one of the shoulders and the glow on her face, it’s difficult to match Lily’s standards. But it’s worth trying for sure!

Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez or others – which is the outfit that you will opt for New Year’s 2021? Share with us in the comments section below.

