Erica Fernandes is just like any of us! Her fashion sense is simple, classy and easily accessible. As Christmas 2020 is only a day away, many of us are yet to decide our outfit for the festivities. But don’t worry! We’ve got you 5 outfits of the Kasuatii Zindagii Kay actress that are easily accessible. Read on for details.

Christmas is all about reds and whites. But there’s no harm in adding your own kind of essence to the festival. No matter whether you’re a denim lover or one who has a thing for dresses – you’ll surely find a pick for yourself in these 5 Erica outfits.

Two-Pieces Only!

For all the comfy and casual wear lovers, this one will surely be your favourite! Erica Fernandes once opted for a bardot crop styled top, which had asymmetrical geometric print all over it. She matched the attire with loose pants that had the same print. Wavy hair, nude makeup completed her simple look!

Floral Love!

Some of us just have a thing for floral. And when it consists of every colour matching our theme, what more could we ask for? This body-fitting white dress with floral print could be your Christmas 2020 look. It’s easily available, compliments the festival and will make you look super cute! If you want to go the Erica Fernandes way, pair it up with dangle earrings, a high pony and sans pinkish tones on the face.

Looking For Something Formal? We’ve Got You Covered!

Office parties seem to be unlikely amid the pandemic, but you never know! As things resume back to normalcy, employees can totally opt for something similar to this sheer netted top with balloon sleeves. Pair it up with red trouser pants and it’s the chic look you need to nail Christmas 2020.

Go Cute This Christmas 2020!

The simplest option is to go for a dress. And this Erica Fernandes look perfectly fits the bill. A-line wrap-around dress with cute knot detailing across the side. It’s the look you need to flaunt your cuteness and it’s sure to win hearts. Pair it up with ballerina shoes and minimal jewellery.

Trendy #1

Another wrap-around piece that we’re totally in love with. If you’re a sucker for fashion trends, this could be your go-to. A wrap-around red top with flared sleeves. White and black detailing that perfectly goes with the Christmas theme. Pair it up with black or white thigh-high slit skirt and ankle-length boots. An oxidized neckpiece can glam up the look bringing out the fashionista in you!

Which outfit could be your Christmas 2020 look? Share your pick in the comment section below.

