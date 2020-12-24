Rakhi Sawant is one of the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss 14. In a recent promo shared by Colors TV, we see Rakhi Sawant behaving as if she is possessed by a ghost and looks in the mirror giving us a horror effect, and this concerns Jasmin Bhasin. Well, it would be interesting to see how all housemates react to Rakhi Sawant’s spooky behaviour.

In another promo clip, we see Arshi Khan supporting Vikas Gupta for captainship. She says Vikas is more capable than Rahul Vaidya. Everyone in the house advice Arshi Khan to think properly before making a decision. Have a look at both the promo clips here.

On the other hand, fans are loving Rahul Vaidya after a huge fight broke out between Aly and Abhinav Shukla when the former chose Rahul as the captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house instead of Abhinav that disappointed him. However, seeing how Rahul is maintaining the relationship, his fans are impressed as they trend #RahulIsTheBoss on Twitter.

A fan took to Twitter and wrote, “I love the spirit of @rahulvaidya23! He is still trying! Not losing hopes! Maintaining relationship! And doing his best! Baki Nalle bin-bag pe behte he! Dekh rahe he! #RahulIsTheBoss #RahulVadiya” while another one commented, “Rahul made Aly Captain despite knowing that he will save Abhinav. And here Rubeena Abhenav fighting with Aly that why is he supporting Rahul… Insecure and Jealous Couple for a reason. #BiggBoss14 #RahulVaidya #RahulIsTheBoss”

Another fan wrote, “Captaincy Task is looking like Rahul is captaincy Task! Rahul captain banana he ya Nahi and planing is all surrounded with @rahulvaidya23 KING RAHUL VAIDYA #RahulVaidya #RahulIsTheBoss”

Well, what do you think about Rakhi Sawant possessed by the ghost and Rahul Vaidya and Vikas Gupta's rivalry for the Bigg Boss 14 captainship?

