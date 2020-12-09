Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes’ ‘Jodi’ on national television was one of the most loved on-screen couples of the telly industry. They were seen together in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and became a household name with the same.

Erica recently appeared in a song titled ‘Juda Kar Diya’ opposite Harshad Chopra and their song is going viral on the internet.

Sharing the song on her Instagram, Erica Fernandes captioned it, “Out now !!! Go check it out on the official channel of @desimusicfactory on youtube . Link in my stories .”

And Parth Samthaan left a heartwarming comment on the post saying, “Arey waaah superrrr @iam_ejf @harshad_chopda” Replying to his comment, Erica left a wink emoji.

Erica’s fans are in awe of the song and a user commented, “The song is really beautiful 😭❤️ it touched my heart 🥺😢 you nailed it erii you are looking so beautiful so gorgeous in the mv 🥰😍 keep slaying girl 🔥 loved the song it’s really emotional too 🥺😍”

Both Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are quite active on social media and leave comments and emojis on each other’s picture.

A while ago, on 5th November, Parth took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he is seen flaunting his watch. In the caption, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor wrote, “If you have it, flaunt it !! (I meant shoes)”

But what grabbed all the eyeballs was Erica Fernandes’ comment on Parth Samthaan’s post. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress pulled his leg and wrote, “It looks more like you are talking about your watch!” Parth replied back Erica with, “Erica, I’m just being modest by not mentioning other accessories!”

Even Parth Samthaan’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Shubhaavi Choksey couldn’t stop herself from commenting on the actor’s post. She wrote, “Parth, I love those shoes mahn.”

Their comments on each other’s picture gives us Anurag-Prerna vibes every single time. Isn’t it?

