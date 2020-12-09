Eijaz Khan is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 14. The actor shocked all of us when he opened up about being molested in childhood. Pavitra Punia also wrote a heartfelt post for him on Instagram, calling him ‘Khuda Ka Bachha.’ In a recent interview, Eijaz Khan’s brother Imran Khan has opened up about their reaction when he shared his molestation incident and his bond with Pavitra Punia.

Imran said that his brother is a tough guy but it is very hard for him and his sister to watch Eijaz breaking down. Continue reading the scoop to know more.

Speaking about the molestation incident, Imran Khan said to Pinkvilla, “Every time Eijaz breaks down, it’s hard to watch for me and my sister. But he’s tough and we know he’ll overcome things, like always. It was tough to hear and watch him in pain when he spoke about his childhood trauma recently. It was heartbreaking for us, but he’s a tough guy.”

Imran thinks Eijaz Khan has a big heart and he is easy to love. About Pavitra and Eijaz’s chemistry in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Imran said, “My brother has a very big heart. He’s extremely compassionate and understanding. He’s easy to love because he’s very generous with his affections. I was happy to see that he had good support.”

Commenting on Eijaz Khan’s game in Bigg Boss 14, Imran said, “He’s always fair and does what he feels is fair. Interpretations for rules are subjective and I can clearly see that he does what he feels fit. He just follows his heart.”

Imran added, “I’m extremely proud of him. His journey through the show has been amazing. He deserves every bit of being a finalist. In spite of all the pressures and stress, he’s held his ground and been dedicated, fair and committed. He’s been honest and he deserves to be a finalist. I miss him and I’m extremely proud of him.”

Well, Eijaz Khan has certainly gone through a lot in his childhood but he indeed is a strong guy to move on in his life. What’s your take on the matter? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

