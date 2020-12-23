Christmas is around the corner and if you haven’t decided on what to wear this year, we have got you covered. Today, we bring you the best red and white looks from our favourite television actresses including Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan to take inspiration from.

While the global pandemic may not allow you to have large gatherings, you can always catch up on some good old friends over wine.

Christmas is always about bright colours and festive cheer. We always look up to actresses because they keep up with the latest trends in terms of fashion and style. Today, we bring you inspiration for some stunning Christmas outfits from our favourite television actresses like Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan and Krystle D’Souza.

Rubina Dilaik:

Rubina wore this dress in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 and stole the show with her looks. The actress paired her almost snow white-coloured mini dress with a statement ring, earrings and a bold lip colour.

The Shakti actress looked effortlessly chic in the dress and if you still haven’t finalised your dress for that small gathering with your close friends, this would be an apt choice.

Hina Khan:

Hina’s white kurta with red chikankari embroidery will make you steal the limelight like no one else. If you’re planning to have a little get together with friends and a house party, this desi attire would be the most comfortable yet fashionable choice to wear this Christmas.

Hina Khan paired it with bold red lips, a sleek bun, simple jhumkas, bangles and she was ready to rock and roll.

Krystle D’Souza:

If you’re planning to go out this Christmas, this chic outfit would be the perfect choice for you. Krystle styled her simple white plain ruffled sleeves tee with a red leather skirt and looked like a million dollars in the same.

The actress kept her glam subtle with nude lips, bold brows and eyes. For her hair, she opted for a middle-parted beach wave curls falling down on her face subtly.

Jennifer Winget:

Can you ever go wrong with a white shirt, like ever? No. Jennifer styled her white shirt with a black sheer shimmery skirt and if you’re having an intimate dinner with your partner this Christmas, this would be the perfect pick for you.

Some pasta, red wine and this outfit, you don’t need anything else to make your evening more romantic. After all, Christmas is all about spreading love.

Sanaya Irani:

It’s cosy weather and what better than a furry sweater to celebrate Christmas in. Sanaya Irani paired her furry pullover with geeky glasses and kept her hair open with a side parting.

You can just pair your pullover with literally anything starting from pants to skirt to what so ever makes you feel comfortable. Pair it with bold lips or blushed cheeks and you’re ready to go.

So, I hope my little effort to help you with your outfit selection for Christmas was successful. Which above-mentioned outfit are you taking inspiration from?

Tell us in the comments below.

