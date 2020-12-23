Sugandha Mishra is one of the most loved comedians on Indian television. She started her career with singing and then moved to comedy and acting later. Koimoi recently got a chance to speak with the talented actress about her new show for Flipkart named Prize Wali Paathshala, which is an online quiz show, her future projects and more. Read the article to know more about her.

Advertisement

Sugandha is seen in a completely different avatar in the show. We asked her what made her say yes to the show. The comedian answered, “I am doing something like this for the first time. First of all, it’s a very interesting concept. In this pandemic and lockdown, we are so much into our mobiles. Many people like to play interesting games on phones. That’s why I said yes to the show.”

Advertisement

In Prize Wali Paathshala, she is seen with a cute and intelligent kid Garvit. Sugandha Mishra shared how it is to work with him. She said, “Oh god, Garvit is like a candy. He is so cute. It’s very rare when I laugh on my own jokes but when Garvit was performing, I couldn’t stop myself smiling throughout because of his cuteness. He is smart and intelligent. It was amazing shooting with him. Itna Zyada mazza aaya that I can’t tell you.”

Sugandha Mishra has proved her talent in acting, comedy and singing but her heart lies in acting. She feels acting is a wholesome job which contains everything else. She said, “I think I would like to call myself an actor as if you are a leading actor’s life, you get to do all the things. You get to sing, act, host and you get to do multiple characters which are different from one another. Comedy and singing are also a part of acting. This is why acting is something that I would like to pursue.”

We asked her if she was looking forward to playing serious characters, Sugandha replied, “I personally like comedy. I am up for serious roles as well if I feel that the character has the kick. If you ask me about daily soaps and I just have to cry all the time, I won’t be doing that as I have already rejected multiple projects like that.”

When asked about her future projects, Sugandha Mishra said, “The digital platform is growing at a rapid rate. Some very good concepts are coming up. There isn’t anything lined up for now as till now I haven’t received an interesting concept but if something comes up in future, I would like to do that.”

Well, we wish to see Sugandha Mishra doing some interesting roles in the digital space in future. For all the latest updates related to your favourite stars, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: From Rakhi Sawant Calling Arshi Khan ‘Sasti Chudail’ To Nikki Tamboli’s ‘Gandi Aurat’ – Derogatory Remarks Of The Season!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube