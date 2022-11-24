Prime Video recently launched the widely-loved youth comedy drama Hostel Daze Season 3, which has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation from fans and audiences.

While the new season shows the six friends – Ankit, Akanksha, Nabomita, Chirag, Jaat and Jhantoo entering the third year of engineering college, facing bigger and real-world challenges like finance, friendships and future plans there’s a new thread of narrative that is being thoroughly enjoyed by audiences.

Season three also features some amazing artists as the narrators in each episode; popular stand-up comedians – late Raju Srivastava as Chaiwala, Vipul Goyal as Cashier accountant, Sugandha Mishra as Event Judge and alumni, Kumar Varun as PhD student/Election Officer, Karunesh Talwar as Lab Assistant and Gaurav Kapur as Hostel Guard in the series, to add more punch and hilarity.

Created by TVF and directed by Abhinav Anand, Hostel Daze Season 3 stars Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, and Utsav Sarkar in lead roles. The series is streaming now on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

