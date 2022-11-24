Bigg Boss 16 contestants Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam’s fight in the recent episode has created a stir on social media. After the massive showdown, that saw them dragging their parents, the Bollywood filmmaker was seen getting hyper and bashing Archana left, right and centre. But what caught everyone’s attention was the whole house siding with Sajid while standing against Archana and this hasn’t gone down well with former contestants like Gauahar Khan and Rahul Vaidya.

The Bigg Boss 7 winner and Bigg Boss 14 finalist never leave a chance to share their opinion on the reality show’s latest season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gauahar Khan and Rahul Vaidya are amongst the other contestants who have stood in support of Archana Gautam during her latest tu tu main main with Sajid Khan while the whole house stood against her. Gauahar Khan wrote, “Such victim card after everyone being so elitist ! What wrong did Archana do ???? Taane ka jawaab dena galat hai . Sab Archana pe chadh jaate hain .. Tina ne Bina sune uske khandan ko road chaap bola , baaki toh uspar nahi chadein ! #doublestandards.”

Netizens were quick to nod their heads in agreement. Reacting to her Tweet, a user wrote, “He ABUSED a woman on the show so badly man ! Chamchiya are still didn’t say a word to Sajid to stop ! Tina & Nimmo aunty instigated the fight even more will Salman bhai let them sit behind on table ? If course not ! Why he has come to the show when he can’t handle a damn thing!”

While another said, “That mollester har baar baap baap karta hai aur aaj Archana ne reply kya dia sab ussi k upar chad gaye… Shows sab k sab lomdi hai… They are ready to take any thing frm Sajid except Archana.”

Such victim card after everyone being so elitist ! What wrong did Archana do ???? Taane ka jawaab dena galat hai . Sab Archana pe chadh jaate hain .. Tina ne Bina sune uske khandan ko road chaap bola , baaki toh uspar nahi chadein ! #doublestandards — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 23, 2022

A netizen even said, “The most disappointing thing is Archana’s group, especially the two girls never support her when she takes on the bullies. Ok you don’t want to spoil it with Sajid, but at least don’t start to say that Archana is wrong. Sacch bolti hai woh, apna sikka hi khota hai.”

Not only her even Rahul Vaidya called Archana Gautam 100% right and added that even he abused Archana’s mother. He wrote, “Sajid pehle baap pe gaye … today Archana was 100 % right. And I think sajid further went on to abuse Archana’s mom .. how’s that acceptable ?? That was below the belt. Baaki sab gharwale aaj darpok aur chamche bane! #chamche.”

Sajid pehle baap pe gaye … today Archana was 100 % right. And I think sajid further went on to abuse Archana’s mom .. how’s that acceptable ?? That was below the belt. Baaki sab gharwale aaj darpok aur chamche bane! #chamche 🥄 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 23, 2022

Coming back, what are your thoughts on both standing in support of Archana Gautam? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss updates.

Must Read: Balika Vadhu Fame Neha Marda Announces Pregnancy After 10 Years Of Marriage, Shares Baby Bump Photo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News