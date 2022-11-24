In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan was seen locking horns with his co-contestant Archana Gautam. It all happened during the weekly ration task where they were seen dragging each others’ parents into an argument. However, things went ugly when the Bollywood filmmaker was seen getting hyper while bashing Archana and people who side with her. Things soon turned bad when he broke down while recalling the time his father passed away and Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan was the only person to help him.

As seen in the recent episode, the Bollywood filmmaker was also seen yelling at Soundarya Sharma asking her to choose sides. Scroll down for more details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the mega fight, Sajid Khan was seen talking in detail about his father to MC Stan and saying, “She (Archana) talked about my father, and plays the cards of rich and poor. What does she know? Imagine, a 14-year-old running around in a rickshaw to relatives’ houses so he may arrange money for his father’s last rites. Ki daddy off hogaye hai kuch mil sakta hai kya (My dad is no more, may I get some money)? ‘Tell him I am not at home’. And I left crying soon after I heard that. Some relatives from my mom’s side did help.

Further expressing gratitude, Sajid Khan recalled that the only people who helped him with his father’s last rites were ‘Salman Khan’s dad, Salim uncle.’

Sajid Khan then made shocking revelations while recalling the sad times. He revealed, “Daaru pee ke mare the mere papa mere saamne, poora liver phat gaya tha, aankh se khoon, muh se khoon, 2 min mein bistar mein guzar gaye. Jahan pe maine dafnaya tha na waha Salim uncle aaye the aur unhone mujhe paise diye aur hug kiya. Un paison se maine 2 mahine ka rashan bhara tha, bijli ka bill bhara tha.”

(My father died in front of me because of alcohol. His liver burst, his eyes and mouth were bleeding. The only person who actually helped at that time was Salman Khan’s father, Salim uncle. He came to the graveyard and handed me some cash and hugged me. With that money, I bought ration for two months and paid my electricity bill).”

In the earlier Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen reprimanding Sajid Khan for his wrongdoings on the show. He had even called him out on his double standards in the game.

Well, let’s wait and watch how will the host react to Sajid Khan’s fight with Archana Gautam. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Bigg Boss 16.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Day 53 Written Updates: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Ankit Gupta Get Into A Fight, Is This Another Lovers’ Tiff?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News