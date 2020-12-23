The OTT shows that grabbed India's attention in 2020!
Mirzapur 2 To Scam 1992, These Indian Shows Made 2020 Awesome

In 2020, while the world suffered from COVID-19 pandemic, OTT came as a huge relief. In the absence of cinema, it was the only major source of entertainment for the people and it performed its job amazingly well.

Major players like Netflix, Amazon Prime, ALTBalaji, Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV and others were at the forefront of the digital revolution, with something for everyone, at any place and on any device.

Gritty crime thrillers seemed to be the flavour of the season with Amazon Prime’s impeccably written and fast-paced ‘Paatal Lok’ that explored immorality and the revenge drama ‘Mirzapur 2’ that got audiences immersed into its big black world. The two were by far the platform’s most watched Indian shows.

Paatal Lok
Produced By Anushka Sharma, Paatal Lok Stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee In Lead Among Others
Mirzapur 2
Mirzapur 2 Remained One Of The Most Popular Shows Of 2020

Close on its heels was ALTBalaji’s ‘Bicchoo Ka Khel’. The show glorified the golden 80’s era of cinema, complete with all the ingredients of an entertaining, ‘masala’ series that was long missing from the small screen.

Bicchoo Ka Khel
Bicchoo Ka Khel Was Divyenndu Sharma’s 2nd Major Web Show This Year After Mirzapur 2

Zee5’s ‘Abhay 2’ thrilled action lovers and kept audiences at the edge of the seats, while Hotstar’s espionage thriller ‘Special Ops’ based on India’s widest manhunt was also among the most viewed shows.

Abhay 2
Abhay 2 Remains As One Of The Best Zee5 Web Shows This Year

Though Netflix made headlines with international shows like ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Sex Education’ and catered primarily to the urban crowd, they lacked breakout original Indian content. However, the platform did stay in the news for shows like ‘Indian Matchmaking’, a reality series on arranged marriages in India and ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ that touched upon the personal and professional lives of Indian star wives.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Focuses On The Lives Of Celeb Wives Like Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday & Neelam Kothari

Hansal Mehta’s series for SonyLIV, ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, based on the controversial 1992 Indian stock market scam, also grabbed the audiences’ attention. All eyes continue to remain on the show to determine if its lucky streak continues.

Scam 1992
Scam 1992 Starring Pratik Gandhi In Lead Is The Highest Rated Web Show Of India This Year

Another trend that emerged was the popularity of women-centric shows as a home-grown platform; ALTBalaji also saw immense success with ‘Mentalhood’, Karisma Kapoor’s debut series. The show delved into strategies mothers’ attempted to juggle children and everyday tasks. Another was Hotstar’s crime drama ‘Aarya’ headlined by Sushmita Sen, based on the Dutch drama series Penoza.

Mentalhood
Mentalhood Marked The Debut Of Karisma Kapoor In The OTT World
Sushmita Sen did 30 look tests for 'Aarya'
Aarya Marked The Debut Of Sushmita Sen On OTT

While 2020 may have not been the best year for us, it definitely inspired streaming platforms to step up their game, innovate and present audiences with a variety of content to beat those lockdown blues!

