CID is amongst the longest-running television shows in Indian history. Featuring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava in leading roles, the crime investigation show is a household name even after the end of its run.

The show had completed over 1500 episodes during its run from 1998 to 2018. It has made its place in the rare cults of Indian television. The dialogues like “Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai” and “Daya Darwaza Todna” are still popular. We often come across of memes related to it or any dubsmash. We’re sure, every television enthusiast would have watched at least one episode of the show. So, remembering such a milestone in the Indian entertainment industry, we’ll be taking a look at one interesting fact related to it.

Not many would be aware but the first episode of CID was premiered on 21 January 1998. It had the title ‘Kissa Zahar Ka: Part 1’. Interestingly, it was shot six years before it went on air. Yes, you read that right! The pilot episode of the show was shot in 1992. Now, that’s something many would be unaware of.

Meanwhile, Dayanand Shetty who played hunky cop Daya in CID, recently said that there is not much scope to experiment within the investigative show format unless it is written intelligently.

“There are restrictions while making crime-related shows. The audience will either say it is repetitive or not interesting. So, when you watch different (crime) shows on different television channels, you will observe that certain stories are similar to other stories. You can’t have variations in crime shows as in saas-bahu serials where you can twist the plot or mannerisms of characters. In crime shows, after a certain point, you struggle with writer’s block and you can’t experiment. Having said that, I think we have some good writers who are doing good work,” Shetty told IANS.

CID premiered on January 21, 1998, and remains the longest-running television series (years wise) in India. The last episode aired on 27 October 2018.

