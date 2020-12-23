The introduction of new contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house seems like a never-ending process. Just when we thought that the ongoing season would soon come to an end after a certain adventurous run, it appears that the makers are all set to introduce yet another wildcard entries. Actor-turned-politician Sonali Phogat is among one of them.

She was recently in the news for thrashing a government official with slippers. Sonali recently opened up on the kind of struggles she faced after her husband’s demise, her strategies for BB14 and what made her say yes. Continue reading further.

Sonali Phogat revealed how her in-laws are quite conservative and were against her decision of joining the showbiz. It was, however, her late husband who supported her. Soon after his unfortunate demise, the tables turned, and she was mentally tortured and forced to sit at home by her in-laws. She said, “My in-laws allowed me to study further, but they did not want me to go out and work. However, I convinced my husband and got his permission. Then, my struggle started because I got into the acting line, and there was no one to help me. I had to make it on my own. Then, I became associated with politics, and my husband supported me here as well.”

Sonali Phogat added, “But after he died, I saw the reality of people and how they view a woman. If a woman is good-looking and alone, she is not allowed to live. She is mentally tortured, and the wrong things are said about her. People make all kinds of attempts to force you to sit at home or take advantage of you. After my husband passed away, I faced many such hardships, which have made me stronger.”

Upon being asked about her strategy for Bigg Boss 14, Sonali added, “I will play a very clean game, and I will stay within the limits of decency. This is my strategy. I am not planning too much because I can react to the behaviour of other contestants only once I am inside the Bigg Boss house.”

Now, we can just wait and watch to see Sonali Phogat’s stint in the BB house.

