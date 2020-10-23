Dakota Johnson is a talented actress. She rose to fame with her acting skills in Fifty Shades Of Grey. Co-starring Jamie Dornan, the film was an immediate box office success. It earned a whopping $570 million worldwide. But what also grabbed a lot of criticism were the explicit scenes in the Sam Taylor-Johnson directorial.

Advertisement

Be it Fifty Shades – Grey, Darker or Freed, one reason that the franchise has been constantly in the headlines is its n*de scenes. A section of the users felt that this Dakota starrer promoted n*dity. Although such sequences, usually land in controversies – it is Johnson’s will that we want to talk about today.

Advertisement

Did you know Dakota Johnson refused to use a body double for her s*x scenes in Fifty Shades? When asked using a body double, the on-screen Anastasia Steele in an interview with Mirror said, “No, because it would have felt like a cop-out if I did. If I was going to do this job, I was going to do it 100 per cent and give it everything. I wanted to be true and honest to the role, and the character. I don’t have a problem with nudity. I think it is beautiful and so I was OK with that.”

Just not that, as previously reported, Dakota Johnson also revealed about the challenges she went through while shooting the n*de scenes. “It’s not real! Every time is different, but there’s a lot of s*x scenes in this film, so you kind of just get down to business. On occasions, I’d been simulating s*x for seven hours straight, so I’m over it. It’s not… comfortable. It’s tedious,” the actress had shared.

Albeit, the Fifty Shades trilogy was a huge success. The second instalment went onto gross over $380 million worldwide. Fifty Shades Freed, the final part, raked in over $370 million worldwide.

The film revolved is based on the novel created by E.L James by the same name. It revolves around a college student played by Dakota Johnson getting into a sadomasochistic relationship with a young businessman (Christian Grey played by Jamie Dornan).

Stick to Koimoi for more controversial scoops from the past!

Must Read: Kylie Jenner Tells Meaning Behind Her & Travis Scott’s Matching Butterfly Tattoos



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube