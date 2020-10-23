After sparking reconciliation rumours with a steamy Instagram post with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner has now posted a video on her YouTube channel reflecting on her favourite Halloween Costumes. In the video, she also shared the special symbol that connects her and former boyfriend Travis.

Advertisement

The makeup mogul and reality TV star, in the video, recalled some of the moments she and her daughter Stormi dressed up as butterflies for the spooky holiday. She also revealed that it wasn’t just a creative costume choice.

Advertisement

In the video, Kylie Jenner said, “When Travis and I first got together we got matching little butterfly tattoos. So a butterfly is just a symbol of our relationship and Stormi, so it was really special to do the butterfly costume.”

Back in 2017, both Travis and Kylie had revealed the matching butterfly tattoos inked on their feet. Both got miniature wings on their feet and if they were to put their ankles together, the images would make a whole butterfly. Since then the couple has often sprinkled their lives with butterfly imagery. Although they may not be together now, they have remained friends since their split and are co-parenting their daughter Stormi.

Watch the video here:

Moreover, when Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, she shared a picture on Instagram showcasing her daughter’s nursery with butterflies. Many fans were even convinced that the reality star had named her daughter after the insect before she revealed the name to the world.

As if this wasn’t enough, the make-up mogul also received a butterfly necklace from Travis as a gift for her 20th birthday in August 2017. Now it’s safe to say that butterflies have been a symbol of their relationship, the trio had sported some other special costumes too.

In 2019, Kylie, Travis and their daughter Stormi dressed up as superheroes for the holiday. The reality star in the video explained, “We all picked our favourite colours and we were superheroes because Trav always says we are a superfamily and Stormi is a super child. I threw this big party for Stormi, a memory I will cherish forever.”

Must Read: Not Heath Ledger Or Joaquin Phoenix, But Jared Leto’s Joker Sets THIS Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube