At the time when ‘reunion’ is the new ‘in’, stars of our beloved show Suits are alleged to have a reunion or this is what the reports say so. But, is it true? Well, the reports started flowing in that ‘Rachel’ Meghan Markle will be joining ‘Mike’ Patrick J. Adams and other stars of the show for a reunion.

This reunion is supposedly a game night for charity as announced by Patrick and his wife, Troian Bellisario. They claimed that a special guest would join them for the same, and since then, the rumours started floating on social media.

Patrick J. Adams, while sharing a post about the Game Might, wrote on Twitter: “BREAKING! We have a very special guest joining us tonight. You’ll have to tune in to find out who though!”

All I’ll say is our special guest knows the ins and outs of both law and politics…https://t.co/hwBQS5hH1o https://t.co/kitXwQO3rU — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) December 27, 2020

One fan wrote: “It’s Meghan Markle or I will… do nothing actually because I’m already so excited about the reunion.”

But, sadly, Meghan Markle didn’t join the reunion. The registration site on which fans could donate and get an exclusive link to watch the reunion read, “Featuring Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Rachael Harris, Amy Acker, DB Woodside, Denise Crosby, Amanda Schull, Max Topplin, David Costabile, Ray Proscia, Abigail Spencer, Vanessa Ray, special guests Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Zachary Quinto, and creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh. And another very exciting surprise guest.”

Earlier this year, Patrick J. Adams talked about his Suits co-star Meghan Markle to Access Hollywood and said, “I think she’s pretty busy, but I am happy to have her stateside. I’m very, very happy that she’s becoming very vocal and doing whatever she can to help the election in November. I miss my friend, but I’m very happy she’s doing well. I don’t really have any regular contact.”

Were you a part of Game Night by Suits stars? If yes, how was it? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

