Wonder Woman 1984 Box Office (Worldwide): The Gal Gadot led superhero film has been badly affected by the pandemic situation in several countries especially the US. Even though the film was expected to bring the crowd back to cinemas and do better than Tenet its business has been restricted to a huge extent.

Advertisement

The sequel to 2017 Wonder Woman film’s business in the UK was severely affected due to the second wave of coronavirus which led to the strict lockdown. This international market had contributed heavily to the overall business of Tenet and that’s where WW84 got severely affected. France & Germany were also badly affected. China which also led the international business of Tenet has underperformed this time. If that’s not all, the US was the worst hit.

Advertisement

The domestic market of the film has performed badly. If not just pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984 was also got a hybrid release in the US. The viewers had the option to watch the film on OTT and hence a lot of them didn’t visit cinemas.

As per Box Office Mojo, Wonder Woman 1984 has done a business of $16.7 million in the US in the opening weekend. This is lower than Tenet’s $20.2 million weekend which itself was a poor figure. Apart from this, the film has collected $68.3 million only from the international market in the weekend.

The total worldwide business of the film is $85 million and it will need to show some strength in the upcoming days especially the New Year. The lifetime business of Tenet is $362 million-plus and it will be interesting to see if WW84 can get close to that.

Wonder Woman 1984 has been directed by Patty Jenkins and also stars Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright and others.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot who has collaborated with Chris Pine yet again for Wonder Woman 1984 has said that the co-star and friend brings out the best in her.

“I loved the fact that Patty and (writer) Geoff Johns found a way to bring him back — which we can’t talk about — but it made me really happy,” the actress said.

“Chris was an integral part of the success of the first movie, and I really enjoy working with him. He’s a great partner. He always makes fun of me, and we always laugh together, and he brings the best out of me in many ways,” added Gadot, Who reprises her role of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego Wonder Woman in the film.

Must Read: Tom Hanks Says Theatres Will Survive Covid-19: “A Sea Change Was Due Anyway”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube