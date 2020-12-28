While everyone celebrated Christmas partying with friends and family, English singer-songwriter Jessie J has spent the eve in hospital. Reportedly, she was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease on Christmas Eve. Scroll down to know what happened to her.

The singer took to Instagram stories and revealed that she has been experiencing problems singing, hearing and walking in a straight line after being affected by the disease. For the unversed, Meniere’s disease is an ear condition that can cause sudden attacks of dizzy spells vertigo and loss of hearing.

In a video shared on the Instagram story, Jessie J said, “I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line. Basically, I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome. I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence.”

The singer also said, “Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it. It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super grateful for my health. It just threw me off.”

Jessie J then concluded by saying, “But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine so I feel a lot better today. I haven’t sung for so long and when I sing loud, it sounds like there’s someone trying to run out of my ear.”

The singer also shared a selfie where she confirmed in her caption that she had been diagnosed with Meniere’s syndrome. She also added a list of things she did during the Christmas eve as she described how her illness felt.

However, in another follow-up video, the English singer was seen singing “I can’t stop eating” where she sounded back to herself. Take a look at the clip below:

Soon Jessie J‘s post was flooded with many sympathetic messages, including Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage who commented, “Menieres NOT fun….i feel your pain,” to which she replied, “you have had it too? It’s so weird and comes out of nowhere, merry Christmas.”

