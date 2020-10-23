Channing Tatum is one such Hollywood actor who enjoys a massive female following. A million hearts beat for him, and it goes without saying that girls do get happy after hearing the news of him being single. Well, time to get happy again girls, as Jessi J has something important to share with all of us.

It wasn’t a secret that Jessi and Tatum were a thing. Even though their relationship has always been complicated, but fans have loved their pair. But, the recent update on their relationship might shock you.

According to Jessie J, she’s no longer dating Channing Tatum after reconciling earlier this year! The 32-year-old singer shared on Instagram, “Single life in a pandemic,” prompting speculation that she and Channing were definitely broken up. After Jessie posted the caption, fans kept commenting about single life amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

A source told E! News that Channing Tatum and Jessie J actually split up “months ago.” No other information was released. The pair were seen leaving Jessie‘s home on Wednesday (April 29) for a sunset bike ride in Los Angeles.

The couple had been on-again/off-again for several months with their first split happening in December of 2019 and their second rumoured breakup happening in April of 2020. Back in April a source spoke to People magazine and said: “They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on. It’s totally amicable.”

Even though many girls must be rejoicing the fact that Channing Tatum is single again, the news of his split with Jessi J is still an upsetting one. Well, Jessi even posted a caption in one of her Instagram stories which read, “ Don’t waste your only life catering to people who make you feel miserable.”

We are wondering that is this a subtle hint for Channing? Did he make Jessi feel miserable? Well, we wouldn’t know the truth until any one of them opens up. But, what are your thoughts on this breakup? Do you think there is a chance of a patch-up again?

