We know that all the Scarlett Johanson fans are very upset with her movie Black Widow being pushed. The actress has been grabbing all eyeballs for the same reasons. Not only her film but also her wedding has been pushed due to the pandemic. But today we finally have some good news for all her fans.

The actress has announced her new project, and she is stepping in the producer’s shoes for the same. We know you all want to know each and every detail about the same. Continue reading further for more.

According to reports in Deadline, Scarlett Johansson will produce and is set to star in Bride. It is a genre-bending film from Apple and A24. Sebastián Lelio has been tapped to direct the feature, which he’s writing with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo. He has helmed female-fronted films like the Oscar-winning A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience and Gloria.

The plot of the film ‘Bride’ follows a woman created to be an ideal wife, the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur. When she rejects her creator, she’s forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. It is on the run that she finds her true identity, her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation.

Scarlett Johansson is producing the film with Jonathan Lia of These Pictures. The film marks the latest in the Apple-A24 first-look partnership that includes the Sofia Coppola-Bill Murray reteams On the Rocks, which hit Apple TV on Friday.

Johansson stars in the anticipated Black Widow stand-alone from Disney and Marvel. Initially slated for release in May, the film is now on the theatrical docket for May 7, 2021. Johansson and These Pictures are repped by CAA and Morris Yorn.

So, did this news excite you a little? How eager are you to watch Scarlett Johansson donning this new role of a producer? Post your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, stick to Koimoi for more such updates.

