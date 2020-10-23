David Beckham's Son Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Push Their Wedding To 2021!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been making headlines ever since the couple announced their engagement in July. As per earlier news, the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham planned to exchange vows at the Beckhams’ Cotswolds estate as well as Peltz home state of Florida. Now we hear the couple have reportedly shifted their marriage date from 2021 to 2022.

As per reports, Brooklyn has told his friends that the decision to postpone the wedding is owing to it being risky and they don’t want to limit the guest list.

Talking about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding, a source told The Mirror: ‘They originally told close friends to save a date in September 2021.” The insider added, “This week, Brooklyn told his mates they’ve decided to postpone as it’s too risky. And they don’t want the pressure of having to plan and postpone again, and don’t want limits on guest numbers.”

The source also revealed that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz might choose to tie the knot on their own and have celebrations in 2022.

According to earlier reports, Brooklyn Beckham’s brothers Romeo and Cruz will be his best men. Victoria Beckham will be designing the dress for Nicola Peltz. A source close to The Sun had revealed that Brooklyn is incredibly family-focused and the boys are close.

The reports also stated that the chief bridesmaid for the wedding is none other than the to-be-groom’s little sister, Harper. David Beckham will act as the master of ceremonies while Victoria Beckham is reportedly designing the bride-to-be’s wedding dress. Reportedly, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been approached to look after the food at the wedding.

The two ceremonies – held in Nicola’s home state of Florida and the Beckhams’ estate in the Cotswolds – will ensure that both Brooklyn and Nicola’s loved ones can be in attendance.

The guestlist of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz includes the likes of Victoria’s Spice Girl bandmates Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner. Reportedly, Brooklyn’s godfather, Sir John Elton is going to give a stellar performance at the wedding.

