A controversial book on the world’s most famous couples alleged that David Beckham stepped out on his wife, Victoria Beckham, throughout their 25-year marriage. British journalist Tom Bower’s “The House of Beckham” made startling allegations against the A-list couple, alleging they were at the brink of divorce a few times.

A source told page six that The House of Beckham, already released in the United Kingdom, reportedly has no new revelations that haven’t already been discussed in the public sphere. However, the source noted, “Having it all in one place is super damning. Victoria and David will have thought they left all of this behind.”

For those living under the Rock, In the early noughts, Soccer star David Beckham was accused of cheating on his wife with his former personal assistant Rebecca Loos.

In his Netflix Documentary, the Soccer star addressed the two-decade-old affair allegations and the subsequent media attention but did not confirm or deny the claims.

Did David Beckham cheat on Victoria Beckham with a Spanish model?

In the new tome, Loos alleged Beckham also cheated on his wife with a Spanish model. The author wrote that Looks alleged she walked in on him in bed with Spanish model Esther Cañadas after Victoria called her, screaming to track her husband down one night.

Beckham was allegedly playing for Real Madrid and attending a party at his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s villa at the time of the incident. Loos reportedly knocked on a bedroom door and found Beckham inside with Cañadas.

Bower claimed Loos was “very hurt” by Beckham’s actions as she was under the impression she was the only person he had an affair with.

David Beckham has yet to address the allegations. Meanwhile, the book will be available in the US on June 25.

