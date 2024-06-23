Rapper Travis Scott’s attorney has spoken out regarding his recent arrest in Florida, where he faced charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing after receiving a warning.

The 33-year-old rapper was booked in Miami-Dade County, Florida on June 20, for which a bond came that totaled $650: $150 for the intoxication charges and $550 for the other. As per the records, the bond was submitted on June 21. However, the rapper’s lawyer Bradford Cohen released a statement revealing that Scott was arrested “due to a misunderstanding.”

In the statement, the lawyer said, “Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding. There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution.”

An inside source shared with People that “there was no physical altercation with anyone.” The source continued, “This was a rowdy party and Travis was already bailed out for a few hundred dollars. He is already home. There will be no further action to be taken as it was a minor incident akin to receiving a ticket with no injuries.”

Meanwhile, the representative for the Miami Beach Police Department shared with the outlet that the rapper was arrested at 1.44 am on Thursday following the incident at the Miami Beach Marina. As per the arrest affidavit, officers were called following reports of a fight on a yacht. Upon their arrival, they reportedly found Scott “yelling at the vessel occupants.”

The affidavit continued, “Officers made contact with [Scott] to conduct an investigation. The defendant was asked by officers to sit down, at which point [he] temporarily sat down and then began continuously standing back up, disregarding officers’ commands. Throughout the interaction, officers on scene could sense a strong smell of alcohol coming from the defendant’s breath.”

Although the complainant didn’t want to press charges against Scott, he did request that he leave the vessel. For this, police warned Scott to leave the dock or “he would be arrested.” After the warning, Scott did leave the vessel but returned “approximately five minutes later, disregarding officers’ commands not to go.”

“[Scott] began yelling once again, becoming erratic, disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings, causing a public disturbance,” the affidavit revealed. He was then arrested and taken to the Miami Beach Police Department. The rapper later confessed that he had been drinking alcohol and added, “It’s Miami.”

Scott’s recent legal issues arise nearly a year after a Texas grand jury decided not to pursue criminal charges against him for the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, which resulted in 10 deaths and thousands of injuries due to crowd crush.

Must Read: From Channing Tatum As Thor To Sam Rockwell As Iron Man & More – Here Are The Six Actors Who Almost Assembled As Avengers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News