The hits keep on coming, and we’re not talking about music. The third week of June 2024 spawned two music celebrity arrests and mugshots. This week, Justin Timberlake and Travis Scott were both arrested on separate occasions on suspicion of DUI.

The Grammy award-winning artist Justin Timberlake was charged with drunk driving on Tuesday, June 18, in the Long Island, New York, town of Sag Harbor. Meanwhile, Grammy award nominee Travis Scott was arrested early on Thursday, June 20, in Miami Beach and charged with trespassing on property and disorderly intoxication (Per Guardian).

With high-profile arrests come infamous mugshots that have already gone viral online. From Justin Timberlake to Justin Beiber, here are the five most infamous mugshots of all time.

7. Heather Locklear

In 2018 former stars in T.V. shows such as “Dynasty,” “T.J. Hooker” and “Melrose Place” was arrested for alleged domestic violence incidents. Locklear, who was previously married to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, was booked on one count of felony domestic battery for battering her boyfriend. She was also charged with three counts of battery for allegedly attacking three responding Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies.

6. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake was pulled over by traffic cops in the Hamptons on Tuesday and charged with driving while intoxicated. To add insult to injury, the arresting officer allegedly didn’t recognize Justin Timberlake, who was worried about his arrest’s effect on his current world tour. According to a source cited in the New York Post, “What tour?” the officer asked when the beleaguered singer lamented about his concerts.

The release of his pale mugshot only compounded his troubles as netizens swarmed social media to mock the singer. ‘Cry me a river” was a resounding chorus in the comments.

Justin Timberlake’s mugshot has been released. pic.twitter.com/arMmu8VLcu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 18, 2024

Justin Timberlake’s mugshot featuring his famous blue eyes, bloodshot and glassy, mussed hair with perfect lighting, looked something out of a rejected Album cover.

5. Lindsay Lohan Mugshots

16 years ago today, Lindsay Lohan got her first mugshot taken pic.twitter.com/uzwQaDcy5j — popculture (@notgwendalupe) July 25, 2023

From 2007 to 2013, Lindsay Lohan’s rap sheet was more significant than her acting credits, dominating headlines for multiple arrests. In 2007, Lohan was arrested twice for DUI. She was sentenced to one day in jail and ten days of community service and placed on three years’ probation.

In 2009, she was arrested again for failing to comply with the terms of her probation, prompting the judge in her DUI case to extend it by an additional 12 months.

In 2010, her probation was revoked, and an arrest warrant was issued after she skipped a court date to attend the Cannes Film Festival. Lohan was then fitted with an alcohol-monitoring SCRAM device and was arrested again for violating probation.

In the ensuing years, Lohan has been arrested multiple times for violating her probation. From DUI, Lohan graduated to allegedly stealing a necklace in 2012. She then adds an assault charge to her ever-expanding rap sheet after punching a woman outside a nightclub.

4. Travis Scott

Travis Scott has released a "Free The Rage" tee featuring his mugshot from his arrest today in Miami pic.twitter.com/qGT5wIEvwU — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) June 20, 2024

On Thursday, June 20, Travis Scott was arrested and booked for trespassing and disorderly intoxication in Miami after getting into an alleged argument at a yacht. Travis Scott was unfazed by his charges and appeared to be smiling from ear to ear in his mugshot. He didn’t waste any time capitalizing on the incident, unveiling new merch featuring his mugshot.

3. Justin Bieber

8 years ago today Justin Bieber was arrested and smiled in his mugshot pic.twitter.com/Wxll3zdK72 — ً (@JAILEYSWRLD) January 23, 2022

Add Justin Bieber to the list of celebrities unbothered by their arrest. In 2014, the Grammy winner was seen smiling ear to ear in his mugshot, which can almost be mistaken for a high school yearbook photo if not for the orange jumpsuit.

Bieber was charged with drunken driving, resisting arrest and driving without a valid license after Miami Beach Police caught the pop star street racing.

2. Keanu Reeves

keanu reeves’ mugshot has done untold things to my purity pic.twitter.com/qOPQ9xbok6 — sykah (@sykah) July 22, 2022

The Matrix star was arrested in 1993 for driving under the influence and reckless driving in Los Angeles, California. Reeves allegedly admitted to DUI and was not charged. But his mugshot has made the history books as the most infamous and dashing celebrity to be detained.

1. Matthew McConaughey

The Oscar winner tops the list as the most infamous celebrity to be featured in a mugshot. The remarkably handsome and chiselled movie star who won the Best Actor Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club was once arrested and charged with disturbing the peace” in 1999.

The actor, who was discovered completely naked and high as a kite, playing the bongos at home, was slapped with a paltry $50 fine. However, the incident made worldwide headlines, and McConaughey’s “Dazed and Confused” moment continued to cast a shadow wherever he went.

