Famous singer Justin Timberlake caused a frenzy in the media after being arrested on Tuesday and charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. The singer is married to actress Jessica Biel, who was filming her new show, The Better Sisters after he was arrested. Now, a source close to Biel has shared her reaction to the whole thing and revealed that she is not happy. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Biel is a renowned and accomplished artist with a Primetime Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards. She is known for movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Blade: Trinity, The Illusionist, and Total Recall. She and the NSYNC alum got married in 2012 and have two kids.

On Tuesday, pictures of Jessica Biel from the sets of her Prime Video series, The Better Sisters, went viral on social media. Now, a source has revealed her reaction to Justin Timberlake’s arrest to People magazine. The source claimed that this arrest was a distraction for Biel and not a happy one. The insider added, “She had to film yesterday. She doesn’t like any attention on the family, especially not negative.”

However, Jessica Biel loves and cares for her husband and “will always be by his side.” The source also added, “He’s a great dad and husband.” Another source who witnessed Biel on the sets revealed that although she was tired, the Total Recall actress was very focused on filming.

The insider continued, “The cast and crew have nothing but positive things to say about her. You can tell she’s excited about working.”

Jessica Biel filming scenes for movie ”The Better Sister” in NY 06/17/2024 pic.twitter.com/BloZTWV9HB — JessicaBielPics (@JessicaBielPics) June 18, 2024

For the unversed, Justin Timberlake was on his way from the American Hotel to a friend’s house when he got pulled over. He was charged with drinking while intoxicated while the singer claimed to have one martini, but his eyes were allegedly bloodshot. According to the report, he will appear in court on Friday, July 26, for a hearing about this DWI charge.

