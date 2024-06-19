Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the fifth movie in George Miller’s Mad Max franchise and a spin-off of the 2015 movie Fury Road. It features Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy in the lead roles. Despite receiving positive compliments from film critics, it has failed to attract an audience in the theatres and is now reportedly set to release on OTT. Keep scrolling to find out where and how you can stream it online.

About the film-

The movie is set around 15 to 20 years before the events of Fury Road. Anya Taylor Joy and Alyla Brown play the younger versions of Charlize Theron‘s character, Furiosa. Meanwhile, Chris is utterly unrecognizable as the film’s antagonist, Dementus. He is the warlord leader of the Biker Horde, which kidnaps Furiosa and eventually becomes the ruler of Gastown.

The official synopsis of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga states, “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants are in a war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s Box Office Reception-

The film by George Miller opened to $26.3 million from 3804 theatres. Its box office numbers are not so impressive; it has only earned $63.6 million in the United States and $97 million overseas. The worldwide collection of the movie so far is $160.6 million. It lost many theatres to Will Smith‘s Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Inside Out 2, and both films turned out to be monsters at the box office.

When & where is the movie coming on OTT?

For the uninitiated, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was released in the North American theatres on May 24. According to When To Stream’s report, the movie will be available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video, allegedly from June 25, for $29.99. The movie is coming to the OTT after one month of its theatrical release.

