It’s not even a week since Inside Out 2 arrived in the theatres, and it has been raking in numbers left, right, and center. It has already surpassed another milestone in just four days. The sequel to 2015’s Oscar-winning Inside Out will probably bring in massive numbers next month. Keep scrolling for more.

The story takes place two years after Riley and her family move to San Francisco. She has turned 13, and puberty hits. Four new emotions join Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust: Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui. They have arrived at the headquarters, and one could only imagine the chaos and emotions happening there. The movie is set to become the highest-grossing film of 2024 and dethrone Dune 2 from that position by a considerable margin.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2, directed by Kelsey Mann, has crossed the $300 million mark in just four days at the worldwide box office. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reports the animated movie added $19.6 million on Monday after collecting $137.8 million during its 5-day opening. The film raked in $157.4 million internationally over 38 markets.

Inside Out 2 hits a $333.8 million global cume after adding $176.4 million to it. It has achieved these numbers in just four days. Kelsey Mann’s film is expected to earn the $500 million mark by Friday and the $700 million milestone by Sunday. The trade analyst predicts the movie will move up the $1 billion mark in early July.

Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black starrer Inside Out 2 was released in the theatres on June 14 and is running successfully.

