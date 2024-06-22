Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth play everyone’s beloved Avengers, specifically the OG Avengers. They came together in one movie for the first time in 2012. Imagining someone else in those roles is simply impossible for the fans now, but before them, other actors were also approached for the roles, and things would have been really different if others had agreed to do the parts.

From Sam Rockwell to Tom Cruise as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, several names came up in the mix. Today, we have brought you a story sharing the names of the actors who almost played the OG characters.

Marvel comic’s co-creator Stan Lee once gave a shout-out to the Studios for their casting. Lee said that Robert Downey Jr was born to play Iron Man in the MCU. He also lauded the casting of Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Chris Evans as Captain America. The Avengers earned $623.3 million in the US and $897.1 million overseas. In the worldwide box office, the movie collected $1.5 billion.

Here are the actors who almost played the OG Avengers:

Sam Rockwell as Iron Man-

Robert Downey Jr is widely praised and loved for playing Tony Stark. From Stan Lee to Christopher Nolan, they have all praised his performance and casting as the Playboy philanthropist. Tom Cruise’s name once popped up for the part, but it did not eventually happen. During the press for Iron Man 2, Jon Favreau revealed that he wanted Sam Rockwell for the part. Favreau said, ” Sam is very charismatic, and when I was looking at the character, there was a list, and he had a spot on it.” Sam then appeared as Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2.

John Krasinski as Captain America-

Captain America: The First Avenger director Joe Johnston reportedly wanted to cast an unknown face for the role of MCU’s Steve Rogers. The Office star John Krasinski was among the final five, but as per Yahoo! Movies’ report, he blew his audition by looking straight into the camera and making a disparaging face. Krasinski became a part of the MCU with Doctor Strange 2. He appeared as Reed Richards.

The official "#CaptainAmerica: The Winter Soldier" poster is here! Teaser trailer in 2 days, only on @iTunesTrailers. pic.twitter.com/p6IHBD6lcu — Captain America (@CaptainAmerica) October 22, 2013

Channing Tatum as Thor-

Chris Hemsworth as Thor has been playing the God of Thunder role in the MCU since 2011. He has four stand-alone movies in his solo franchise, but Channing Tatum was once attached to the role of Thor. Tatum said, “I think they were looking for someone more Nordic-looking.” He even met with Kenneth Branagh for the part. Channing was also attached to the Captain America role.

Emily Blunt as Black Widow-

Scarlett Johansson appeared as Black Widow in Iron Man 2 and then reappeared in The Avengers in 2012. After that, she was seen in all the Avengers movies and other Marvel films. Scarlett got her solo movie after the Infinity Saga ended, and her character died in Endgame. Her stand-alone film was released in 2021. According to reports, Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt was Jon Favreau’s first choice for the role of Natasha Romanoff, but she had other commitments and hence had to pass it. She was also eyed for Agent Peggy Carter’s role, but that did not happen.

Jensen Ackles as Hawkeye-

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton, in the MCU, but as per Screen Rant’s report, Jensen Ackles was once considered for the role of Barton. Renner first appeared in Thor and became more significant in The Avengers.

Joaquin Phoenix as Hulk-

Before Mark Ruffalo, Edward Norton and Eric Bana appeared as Hulk aka Bruse Banner. As per Yahoo! Movies, Joaquin Phoenix was being eyed to play the green monster, but Marvel seemingly couldn’t get the Oscar winner to agree. He is now the Clown Prince of Crime in the DC Universe. His film Joker: Folie a Deux is set to be released in October this year.

Still wanna see Joaquin Phoenix play Bruce Banner in a serious standalone Hulk movie. pic.twitter.com/CJU0EJnTh9 — Jaroslav Kosmina (@jaros428) May 19, 2024

What are your thoughts on this?

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

