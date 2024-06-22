Jennifer Lopez is taking a break from all the negativity and gossip surrounding her marriage with Ben Affleck. The couple is reportedly headed for divorce, but before the court trials, the social media trial is more exhausting. The diva, therefore, took a short break and is on a solo vacation in Italy. At the age of fifty-plus, JLo is giving us fashion goals and inspiring the couch potatoes to hit the gym ASAP!

Lopez is not just a world-renowned singer but also an acclaimed actress. She is popularly dubbed the Queen of Dance and has received numerous accolades for her performances in several movies. She has an estimated net worth of $400 million and an influential personality. The media is always following her, which might not have gone well with Ben Affleck. Her public image was one of the reasons the couple had to call off their wedding the first time. There is once again trouble in paradise.

For the unversed, this is Jennifer Lopez’s fourth marriage and a source reportedly claimed that she is upset about the alleged separation from Ben Affleck. But JLo has taken a break from everything and has gone for a beach getaway in Italy, where she is lounging in a white one-piece, flaunting that envious body. The pictures have gone viral online, and it’s all we can see on social media platform X.

Jennifer Lopez looked scintillating in a white monokini with a deep, plunging neckline as she flaunted her well-toned legs. She paired her skimpy one-piece with matching heels. The Selena star wore her hair high tied in a sleek ponytail. JLo has gold earrings and stacks of bracelets for accessories on her wrists.

The Atlas actress completed her accessories with a gorgeous pair of sunglasses and a woven tote as she posed for selfies in the middle of the Mediterranean, lounging on a boat with her friends. For makeup, Jennifer was definitely wearing sunscreen and a little neutral brown shade on the lips. The sun gave her the glow she needed.

Jennifer looked happy and enjoyed herself amid her buddies, who were caressing her with the sea breeze. Check out the pictures here:

Jennifer Lopez looks amazing 🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/WLs2fPYaCa — JLo Updates (@lopez_updates) June 22, 2024

Jennifer Lopez in Positano, Italy. pic.twitter.com/uNqlmHl4o6 — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) June 22, 2024

Jennifer Lopez in ITALY🤍 pic.twitter.com/uFi2HbGlia — Jennifer Lopez Philippines 🇵🇭 (@JLo_Philippines) June 22, 2024

Jennifer Lopez taking selfies on a boat in Italy. pic.twitter.com/ihVoXcHeJk — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) June 21, 2024

On the professional front, Jennifer Lopez was last seen in the Brad Peyton sci-fi Atlas. The movie also stars Simu Liu and Sterling K Brown alongside JLo, and it was released on Netflix on May 24.

