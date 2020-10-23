



It is a happy Friday indeed for all the Ariana Grande fans as the singer has released her new single Positions. As teased, the video which had created a lot of buzz has finally released, and we are floored.

The video directed by Dave Meyers stars Grande, and she looks gorgeous. The video is all about the singer stepping in the shoes of the American President. Ariana is trying to juggle between several positions she holds from her personal life to professional life in the video.

Ariana Grande starrer Positions video begins with her holding a press conference, mulling over decisions in the Oval Office. She looks effortlessly beautiful as the President. From being the President to a cook, she is switching positions in her life without many efforts.

In the end, Ariana Grande can also be seen walking her dogs on the White House grounds. Check out the video of the song below if you haven’t yet:

Immediately after the Ariana Grande video came out, fans went crazy. Below are some of the Twitter reaction of fans.

Ariana had a prolific 2019: She kicked off the year in February with her excellent record thank u, next. Later, she co-executive produced the soundtrack to the Charlie’s Angels reboot, led by the single Don’t Call Me Angel. Grande closed the year with the live album k bye, for now, capturing her tour in support of Sweetener.

At the top of 2020, Ariana Grande performed 7 rings and thank u, next at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards She was also nominated for five awards at the ceremony. Shortly after the Grammys, she had a cameo on SHOWTIME’s Kidding. In May, Grande featured on two major singles: Stuck with U with Justin Bieber and Rain on Me with Lady Gaga. Grande and Gaga performed their collaboration at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

What do you think about Ariana Grande’s Position video? Post your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, stick to Koimoi for more such updates.

