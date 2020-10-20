Marvel Films Are Dangerous, Makes You End Up With Leaders Like Donald Trump Feels The Boys' Creator

Well, the world created by Marvel cinema has become a topic of discussion among movie lovers. Post Martin Scorsese’s ‘Marvel Theme Park’ comment, many of the filmmakers and artists have shared their views about the same. The question had surely divided the fans of the genre.

Creator of Amazon Prime’s much-acclaimed series The Boys has come forward to present his opinion on ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’. Before The Boys, Eric Kripke’s name has also been attached to another superhit series in Supernatural.

In his conversation with THR, Eric Kripke said, “People might be surprised to know this, but I’m actually a fan of the Marvel stuff. The filmmaking is often impeccable. I actually really enjoy the humorous tone that a lot of them are written in. They’re snarky and fast and glib and I like that style. My issue with them are not the movies themselves, but that there’s too many of them overall.”

Eric Kripke very smartly explained how you get the leaders like Donald Trump because of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. He said, “I sort of believe it’s dangerous, not to overstate it or be overdramatic, but it’s a little dangerous to train an entire generation to wait for someone strong to come in and save you. That’s I think how you end up with people like Trump and populists who say, “I’m the only one who can come in, it’s going to be me.” And I think in the way that pop-culture conditions people subtly, I think it’s conditioning them the wrong way — because there’s just too much of it. So I think it’s nice to have a corrective, at least a small one in us, to say, “They’re not coming to save you. Hold your family together and save yourselves.”

He also had a few things to say about the much-criticised ‘woman power’ scene of Avengers: Endgame. He said, “As for “girls get it done,” a lot of that came from our executive producer, Rebecca Sonneshine, who came in after the weekend Endgame opened. She was just furious. I saw it, too, and I was like, “That was the dumbest, most contrived—” And she’s like, “Don’t get me started.” She found it condescending, and I agreed. So that just created for us a target, a satirical target. When there’s something really ridiculous in either superhero or celebrity or Hollywood culture, we’ll immediately go after it. It’s an easy shot.”

