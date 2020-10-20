The Crown: Dominic West To Play Prince Charles In Season 4 & 6? Deets Inside

The Crown is easily one of the most loved shows on Netflix. The TV series which debuted in 2016 puts light on the royal family of England. The show has 3 seasons so far and the 4th one is ready to start streaming from November 15. A teaser of season 4 was released recently and it promised to take the story of the royal family forward.

Advertisement

The last 3 seasons that received amazing reviews made The Crown one of Netflix’s most successful show. While the previous seasons talked about Queen Elizabeth, the 4th one will shed light on Princess Diana. However, the most interesting part is that even 5th and 6th seasons of the popular show are creating waves simultaneously.

Advertisement

It is a known fact that Josh O’Connor played Prince Charles in The Crown earlier. And now we hear that as the show will progress and move into 5th and 6th season, Dominic West will be playing the royal character.

As per Variety, certain sources have revealed that though the deal hasn’t been closed yet, Dominic West is currently in the late-stage discussions for the role. It’s almost confirmed that he will be playing Prince Charles in Season 5 & 6 of The Crown along with Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Isn’t that huge news?

Meanwhile, the almost 2-minute teaser of The Crown 4 which released recently is a hint at how free-spirited, happy and easy-going person Diana was. We see the Princess dancing, observing her surrounding, enjoying and looking perfect while doing all of this.

A background voice is there to remind you how this is still a story of the Royals. It says marriage is the beginning of an adventure and not the end as the fairy tales suggest. We then move to some scenes with are high on tension and some that leave many questions.

The Crown 4 stars Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson in significant roles.

How excited are you for The Crown? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: After Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, Matt Reeves To Take Us In Superman World?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube