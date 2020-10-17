Hollywood actor Finn Wolfhard, who is well-known for his role in the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” and the “It” film series, has expressed his love for the South Korean all-girl band BLACKPINK! He took to Instagram stories to proudly show off his autographed copy of ‘THE ALBUM’.

The 17-year-old actor, who has 20 million followers on Instagram, shared several Blackpink-related IG Stories on Friday. He revealed that he has BLACKPINK Monopoly board game and said, “Friday night is secure.” In his next Instagram story, he playfully asked, “Guess where I landed again, BLACKPINK???”

In his final post, tagged Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose and congratulated them on their new Netflix documentary. It was released on October 14 on Netflix.

Check out his Instagram stories below:





We think he’s a true blue BLACKPINK fan.

The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK has been making history with their latest release of “THE ALBUM,” earlier this month. Following the release of their documentary on Netflix, it was reported that the group would be the first K-pop girl group to make an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The group will be performing the lead single of The Album, Lovesick Girls on the popular show.

The K-pop band has broken numerous online records throughout their career. Their music videos for “Kill This Love” (2019) and “How You Like That” (2020) each set records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release. “How You Like That” single is breaking three and setting two Guinness World Records.

Reportedly, they are also the first Korean group to have three music videos with at least one billion views on YouTube. Currently, BLACKPINK is the most followed girl group on Spotify and the most-subscribed music group, female act, and Asian act on YouTube.

Furthermore, the South Korean girl band has won the New Artist of the Year Awards at the 31st Golden Disc Awards and the 26th Seoul Music Awards. They also earned the recognition as the most powerful celebrities in South Korea by Forbes Korea in 2019. They are also hailed to be the first female Korean group on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia.

