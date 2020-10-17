Robert Downey Jr Reveals He Faced THIS Difficulty With Iron Man Helmet, WATCH

In 2008, Marvel Cinematic Universe released its first movie, Iron Man. Robert Downey Jr was the first actor to commence his MCU journey that went on till 2019. As Tony Stark in several films, he kept winning hearts and his popularity rose to great heights.

Advertisement

Now that RDJ is not a part of MCU anymore after Avengers: Endgame, fans are disheartened. They don’t want anyone else to play Iron Man as fans can’t imagine anyone else playing the iconic superhero. As the Avengers actor started in before everyone and has spent the longest time in the universe, he must have a lot of anecdotes to share. Well, the talented actor has spoken about the helmet of his Iron Man costume.

Advertisement

If you think Robert Downey Jr used CGI to make his Iron Man costume to look the way it is, you are mistaken. The actor has shared how difficult the helmet would be to put on as his view used to get covered. RDJ shared this on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Robert Downey Jr said, “Initially it was — everything was really there. They wanted to spend as little as they could on CG replacement. So I remember this helmet went on… I put this helmet on and it slammed closed and I couldn’t see anything. And then these LED lights went on, and it was like Manchurian Candidate. I was absolutely blinded.”

After one of the Avengers movie, the actor would straight up refuse to wear the helmet. He told the makers to do CGI instead of making him wear it while shooting. However, the suit was a real one and RDJ had to wear it every time he’d play the superhero.

Watch the video below:

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is all set to release on Netflix on October 21, 2020.

Talking about Robert Downey Jr, he will soon start working on third Sherlock Holmes movie. The third film will also have Jude Law reprising his role as John Watson. There are reports that RDJ wants Johnny Depp and Tom Holland in the threequel. However, he has made no such announcement so far.

Must Read: The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Movie Review: Eddie Redmayne & Sacha Baron Cohen Starrer Is An Immaculate & Relevant Alarm

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube