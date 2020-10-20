Harry Styles is quite a sensation, and we need not tell you that. From his new song to his new movie release, everything gets fans too excited. The singer surely knows how to grab all the attention even when he is not really doing anything great.

This time what has taken the limelight is his new hairstyle. Nothing gets Internet stans quite as excited as their favourite celebs debuting a new haircut, and Harry’s loyal followers are no exception.

Harry Styles rocked the long curly locks and a much talked about moustache during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fans were so used to seeing this look that when Harry was spotted in a new look, everyone was shocked. The 26-year-old singer was spotted out in Los Angeles over the weekend with noticeably shorter hair.

Several people posted photos with Styles on social media and fans were quick to point out that his new look is reminiscent of the choppy, short-on-the-sides, longer-on-top haircut he rocked in the 2017 war film Dunkirk.

Harry Styles fans immediately started posting their views about his new hairdo on Twitter. “all the Dunkirk harry stans are freaking out right now i just know it,” one fan tweeted alongside a recent photo of Styles and two throwback pics of him in the Oscar-winning film and at the red carpet premiere in France. Check out the tweet below:

all the dunkirk harry stans are freaking out right now i just know it pic.twitter.com/8c8nQSimml — alondra ✿ is ia bc of school (@adoretpwks) October 19, 2020

“SO WE WENT FROM FRAT BOY HARRY TO DUNKIRK HARRY IN LIKE A WEEK- OKAY,” another Twitter user captioned a fan selfie with Styles. Check out the image below:

SO WE WENT FROM FRAT BOY HARRY TO DUNKIRK HARRY IN LIKE A WEEK- OKAY pic.twitter.com/2xdRj1OKJl — rebecca🥝 she/her (@rebeccaaaaschw) October 19, 2020

This picture gives us a better look at Harry Style’s outfit. He was seen wearing a graphic tee and ’70s-inspired plaid pants while throwing up a peace sign in the background. Friends fan will not take much time to realize that this tee is exactly the same as what Jennifer Aniston‘s character Rachel wore in one of the episodes.

In all, Harry got all positive feedback for his new look from his fans. What do you think about his new haircut? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

