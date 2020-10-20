FRIENDS: Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel’s Haircut Is Till Date The MOST Desired!

People who have watched Friends can never get enough of the show? The sitcom holds a special place in every fan’s heart. Be it the actors or their jokes or their fashion; everything had become a rage. But did you know that Jennifer Aniston, aka Rachel’s hairstyle, was something that caught everyone’s attention?

Yes! You heard it right. Rachel was one of the most loved characters of the sitcom. Her innocent persona was something that won millions of hearts. But today what we are going to tell you will make you realize that her hairstyle was more loved than her character.

According to reports in Daily Star, Jennifer Aniston has the most-wanted ­celebrity hairdo. It is more than 25 years that millions copied her Friends Rachel cut. According to a poll conducted amongst 2000 women, Rachel’s honey blonde, mid-length style is still loved.

As per the survey, Jennifer Aniston is followed by The Dutchess Of Cambridge’s wavy brunette locks, followed by Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan’s dark, voluminous tresses. Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex, came fourth with her long luscious mane. A-lister Julia Roberts’ full curls, Ariana Grande’s long, sleek hair and Taylor Swift’s classic look also came in the top 10.

The study saw Beyonce in sixth place, followed by Ariana Grande’s long, sleek hair and Taylor Swift’s classic look. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira completed the top 10. Kim Kardashian-West, Rihanna and Helen Mirren are among the female celebrities to leave women feeling jealous about their hair.

The study, by Vitabiotics Perfectil Gummies, also found more than four in 10 women take a celebrity snap into the salon when they have a trim. Talking about Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel cut a spokesman for the firm said: “Celebrities are probably still the biggest source of inspiration for women when it comes to their hair.”

“Whether it’s wanting to adopt a similar style or simply dreaming of having hair in similar condition, many women seem to have a celebrity in mind when they think of their dream hair,” the spokesperson added.

So did you also like Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel cut from Friends? What do you think about it? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

