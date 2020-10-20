Dancing With The Stars: Fans Slam Tyra Banks Calling For Attention Post Jeannie Mai's Vietnam Escape Story!

Dancing with the stars returned on Monday for the sixth week of season 29’s heated competitions. One of the star performer Jeannie Mai also opened up about her journey to the US followed by an amazing performance. While all the judges on the show praised for her number, Tyra Banks‘ comments got the attention of the viewers.

Jeannie during the episode got emotional and reflected on her parents fleeing from Vietnam after the war. She said, “My parents came here to build an American dream. And I feel like I’m living that dream right now. Me being on Dancing with the Stars is a way for me to express my gratitude, to make them proud, and to show me that I can do it.” She also admitted that it had not been easy as when they were trying to escape as the Vietnam army got the wind of it and began shooting at them.

Jeannie Mai also explained how they managed to escape as her uncle realized that the boat was filling up with water. He managed to rescue the family and the boat with the help of the US Army. Following her dance performance, judges of the show praised for their amazing performances.

Bruno Tonioli said, “You have the uncanny ability to transform your character with every dance and make it real. You dance like that, you’ll go a long way.” Derek Hough also admitted that it was a good performance and he fell in love with her sharp leg moves.

While Jeannie Mai gathered good score for her amazing performance, it was Tyra Banks’ comments that got fan’s attention. The supermodel admitted that she had some tears in her eyes as well after seeing Jeannie emotional. She also commented on being shocked when Jeannie speaks in the Vietnamese language. Soon fans began slamming her for calling attention during the show.

One user wrote, “NOT TYRA SAYING ‘I DIDNT KNOW YOU WERE A POET’ WHEN JEANNIE MAI WAS SPEAKING VIETNAMESE THANKING HER FAMILY FOR ESCAPING VIETNAM TO GIVE HER A BETTER LIFE.” While another user wrote, “Shew Tyra, GURL. Don’t make Jeannie’s moment about you. The fake tears dried up real fast didn’t they?”

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

NOT TYRA SAYING “I DIDNT KNOW YOU WERE A POET” WHEN JEANNIE MAI WAS SPEAKING VIETNAMESE THANKING HER FAMILY FOR ESCAPING VIETNAM TO GIVE HER A BETTER LIFE #DWTS — teresa (@teresavu__) October 20, 2020 Shew Tyra, GURL. Don’t make Jeannie’s moment about you. The fake tears dried up real fast didn’t they?🙄 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/E1AEhNpeNy — Jess (@dazzle715) October 20, 2020 Tyra: Jeannie you’re crying for your family tonight…”I’m crying toooooo!” #DWTS — 🎃MarilynIsThatBxtch🎃#FREEBRITNEY (@shutupbitch25) October 20, 2020

What do you think about Tyra Banks’ comments on Jeannie Mai? Let us know in the comments.

