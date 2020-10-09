Shakira is one of the most celebrated singers in the world. Earlier this year, the 43-year-old performed with Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl and it was one hell of a performance. Recently, the Colombian singer got in a conversation with Prince William and discussed some important things.

Advertisement

The two discussed climate change and its repercussions on the entire human race. The Duke of Cambridge was really elated to know Shakira’s newfound passion for skateboarding after she failed to get her two sons to learn it.

Advertisement

Prince William asked the Colombian singer, “One of the team showed me a video… You’re doing a lot of skateboarding, is that right?” to which Shakira replied, “I can’t believe you’ve seen that!” and The Duke politely replied, “I’ve seen it!” with a bright smile on his face.

Explaining the desire to learn skateboarding, Shakira told the Duke of Cambridge, “You know, I always saw skaters and I was so jealous. You know, like, ahh I wish I could that! And, right now, this year – I don’t know what happened to me – I tried to get my kids to skate. I took them to one of those skating stores, and they’re not really that into it. ‘But, I got into it! And now I can’t get off the board. I love it. I love it so much. And, I’m getting into the surf as well.”

Listening to this, The Duke of Cambridge replied, “I love that you’ve found something that you really love. And a new passion. ‘That’s what life’s about, isn’t it? Learning new things as you go along.”

Agreeing to Prince William, Shakira added, “Learning new things, no matter the age and no matter when, you know? I think it’s so important to discover new hobbies. It just injects a lot of joy into your life.”

A while ago, the Hips Don’t Lie singer shared the skateboarding video on Instagram and captioned it, “I love skating at sunset (and Sasha loves this song!)”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Does Shakira look a day older than 21? Not at all. This woman is redefining life goals at 43.

Here’s her conversation with Prince William, take a look:

What a lovely conversation!

Did y’all agree with Prince William’s thoughts on Shakira’s newfound passion? Share it with us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner’s Physical Fight Leaves Kim Kardashian To Call Security! Read

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube