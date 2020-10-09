Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their firstborn, Willa in July this year. Earlier today, the couple was spotted taking a stroll with daughter for the first time in Los Angeles and the GOT actress looked unbelievably fit in the pictures.

Advertisement

The new parents looked beautiful together as they walked on the streets of LA and took care of their childcare duties.

Advertisement

Sophie Turner wore a grey vintage t-shirt along with black leggings and leather lace-up boots. The GOT actress accessorised the look with Celine glasses and a matching face-mask. Joe Jonas, on the other hand, wore a pair of black pants with a mustard unbuttoned shirt and a grey t-shirt inside.

The 31-year-old flaunted his new hair colour and looked pretty handsome in the same. The Jonas Brothers star paired it with converse shoes and a black face mask. Take a look at the pictures here:

NEW 🔥 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are seen for the first time with their firstborn daughter Willa on family stroll in LA pic.twitter.com/mBtdEZiLvw — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) October 8, 2020

That’s one good looking couple, isn’t it?

A while ago, Turner took to Instagram and shared not one, not two but three throwback pictures from when she has heavily pregnant. We can see the now young mommy enjoying herself while showing off her baby bump.

In the first picture shared, Sophie Turner is seen spending some time her four-legged companion in the pool. The actress wore a two-piece mismatched swimwear attire while lovingly looking at her pet. She captioned it with three emojis, namely a pregnant woman, love and sunshine.

Soon after the pics were shared on the social media platform, friends and well-wishers of the actress started pouring in love and replies on the post. Gigi Hadid, who recently became a mother too, showed her love by liking one of the posts. Sophie’s sis-in-law, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas too liked the posts. Nick Jonas also send in love by double-clicking the pic.

Reportedly, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are really enjoying this phase with their newborn and close friends and family.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s FIRST Date Night Post Baby ZiGi’s Birth Is Setting Couple Goals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube