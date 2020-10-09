Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner's Physical Fight Leaves Kim Kardashian To Call Security! Read

Koimoi already told you about the upsetting altercation taking place between Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner over a brown dress while the whole family was in Palm Springs for bonding time in the Thursday, October 8 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Today, we are going to tell how things got escalated between the two sisters. Read the article to know more.

Kris Jenner explained in a confessional ahead of the trip, “Part of my job is to make sure that the girls are getting along right now. I’m a firm believer that if there’s a problem and if there are tensions amongst people, we have to get together and have some quality family time.”

Kendall Jenner agreed to attend the trip when Kris Jenner promised to pack for the 24 years old. This made Corey happy, who felt he wasn’t “close to Kendall.” He even expressed a hope that he and Kendall could “carve out some time” to bond. But unfortunately, he was a bystander in the fight between Kendall and Kylie.

During the trip, Kylie Jenner hadn’t responded to anyone but was posting on social media. Kendall said to the KUWTK camera, “It’s always really nice when the whole family ends up making it. So, if Kylie ends up coming that’ll be really nice. She does miss out on a lot of family trips, which, you know, is sad sometimes.”

On the other hand, we saw Kylie revealing on the KUWTK camera that she was late as she had to celebrate her best friend’s birthday in Los Angeles.

When Kylie Jenner arrived, Kendall was already annoyed with Kylie because she had stolen her outfit. She told Kourtney,”No! I wanted to wear your brown other outfit. But then, Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f–k she wants.”

And when Kylie Jenner complemented Kendall’s outfit, she simply waved her off. This made her angry and she said, “Whatever, you’re a hater. You’re not gonna ruin my f–king night. I’m having a good time.” Kendall also didn’t keep calm and replied, “You ruined my f–king night, so I can do whatever the f–k I want to all night.”

Later, we see the sister getting into a physical fight and Kim Kardashian could be seen saying, “It’s an emergency! Go get Kendall!” She further instructed the driver to turn around, “We have to go get Kendall!”

“Where are they? This is crazy!’ Khloé, 36, exclaimed, as Kendall told Kylie, ‘You put your f***ing heel into my f***ing neck!” Kylie Jenner yelled back, “That’s cause you f***ing slapped me!”

Later we see Khloé recalling in the confessional, “We’re just hearing high-pitched screaming. We can’t even figure out what’s happening, and it just sounds really crazy.”

Well, what do you have to say about Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner’s sibling rivalry in Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

