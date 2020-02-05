Shah Rukh Khan Can't Stop Praising Pop Star Shakira & We Can't Wait For Her Reaction To The Same!

When Shah Rukh Khan praises someone, the superstar makes sure to use the best words that exist. This time around it is pop star Shakira who is on the receiving end of all the praises.

A few hours ago, Shah Rukh took to his Twitter page to showers words of compliments on pop star Shakira. The popular singer performed at the Super Bowl 2020 and everyone is going gaga over the same. Well, looks like the King Khan of Bollywood is also one of them.

Shah Rukh Khan quoted the picture Shakira shared of her performance at Super Bowl and wrote, “So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining. My all-time favourite.”

Check out the tweet below:

So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining. My all time favourite. https://t.co/bC3IxRinVr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2020

Well, we hope Shakira responds to SRK and we can’t wait to witness a fun banter between them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The film also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film released in 2018 and didn’t impress the audience as well as the critics. Since then, SRK has not announced any new film yet.

There are reports of Khan being a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s next. However, there is no confirmation about the same. But the superstar is still busy as he has an ample number of projects he will be producing this year.

