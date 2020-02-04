KGF Chapter 2: This Is When Yash Will Announce The Release Date Of The Film

South superstar Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been in the headlines since the very inception and all thanks to the hype that KGF: Chapter 1 created. The release date of the film has been a suspense since then and the makers are in no rush to reveal anything anytime soon. According to the source, the release date will only be announced after the shoot is finished and below are all the deets.

According to the sources, it is Yash who has decided not to give out the release date until they complete their shoot. A source close to the development was quoted in a report in Bollywood Hungama speaking about the same.

The source said, “The KGF sequel is 70 per cent complete. Yash and his producer Vijay Kirgandur and director Prashanth Neel will wait for the rest of the 30 percent to be completed before announcing a release date.”

Meanwhile, there have been many speculations regarding the release period and if the reports are to be believed, the mystery is partly solved. It is said that the film will hit the big screen during the summers.

“Yash wants to ensure his younger fans have access to KGF Chapter 2. Let’s not forget, his fan-base is at its most dense in the pre-teenage bracket. The violence will, therefore, be toned down although the theme is dark and sinister,” said the source.

KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and is been directed by Prashanth Neel.

