Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang have been in the headlines for a while now. After the first look of the cast of the film, the makers yesterday shared the first character posters of all and they have made it to our exclusive How’s The Hype? Section today.

The makers shared four posters yesterday with Aditya, Disha, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu respectively. The posters follow a trippy theme. Every character has a different emotion which might be their trail throughout the film. While Aditya is agitated and is screaming loud, Disha looks calm and dreamy as the calm before the storm.

Anil Kapoor taking the first look craze ahead is larger than life in his poster and looks impressive. Kunal with his straight face is here to intrigue.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film has been in the headlines for a while now. Malang will release on February 7, 2020.

In our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Malang’s reception amongst the audience.

In case you liked the posters or not, please give your valuable feedback in the poll below.

