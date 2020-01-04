Bhuj: The Pride of India: Nora Fatehi Replaces Parineeti Chopra After The Actress Opts Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Film

Bhuj: The Pride of India is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, the film recently came into news when superstar Ajay Devgn’s impressive first look as IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik was released. Parineeti Chopra was also a part fo the film initially but had to opt-out of the project because of her busy schedule. Since then, the makers were looking for a replacement of the actress and have reportedly narrowed down Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi for the role.

Parineeti Chopra was supposed to essay the role of a spy in Bhuj: The Pride Of India and now Nora is reportedly preparing for the role. Nora came on board recently and has been working closely with the team to get into the role of a spy. It is said that she is also attending workshops with director Abhishek Dudhaiya.

A source revealed to Mirror, “She came on board recently and has started attending workshops for her role with the director, also focusing on getting the body language of a spy right. She will start shooting after January 12, as part of the war drama’s 15-day last schedule.” However, an official announcement about the same is yet to be made.

For the unversed, rumours about Parineeti opting out of the film came back in November 2019. It was reported that there was a massive date issue and Parineeti, unfortunately, was not able to meet the Bhuj shoot dates. “She was really excited to do the project but given her commitments on Saina and Girl on the Train overlapping massively, she is not being able to carve out dates for Bhuj,” revealed a source.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India boasts of an impressive ensemble of actors like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Dagubbati and Sonakshi Sinha among others in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the film production banners of T-Series, Ajay Devgn Films and Select Media Holdings LLP, Bhuj is slated for an August 14, 2020 release.

