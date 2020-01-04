Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Calls Asim Riaz Irritating, Asks Rashami Desai If She Wants To Walk Out The Door Is Open

Bigg Boss 13 house has turned into a battleground with numerous fights and ugly ones happening each passing day. Today as Saturday is here, we will witness the Weekend Ka Vaar, where Salman Khan will address the house and will be reprimanding Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla for their behaviour.

We have seen multiple fights in the Bigg Boss house this season. And they were not the normal fights that the fans of the show are used to. These were bad and also included mean personal attacks to the level where they got physical. One such has to be the recent one between Rashami and Sidharth.

These fights have now infuriated Salman who on the Weekend Ka Vaar, according to a viral clip, will be lashing at the contestants. The clip has him telling Asim that he is irritating. It also has him lashing at Rashami for calling out the cameraman. Salman told her that if she feels she is shown in the bad light, she can walk out the door is open.

Salman also condemned Sidharth’s abusive language in the course of the episode. He will also be seen scolding Asim for taking a dig at Sidharth referring to his late father.

This is not the first time this season that the star is so angry. We even saw him entering the house and cleaning it to teach the mates a lesson last week.

