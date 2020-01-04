Darbar Song Chumma Kizhi Song Promo: Superstar Rajinikanth’s Crazy Moves Will Leave You Asking For More

With just five days to go for the release of Superstar Rajinikanth’s much anticipated Darbar, the makers of the film yesterday had a small treat for his fans and cinemagoers all across. Last evening they released the song promo of the very first track titled ‘Chumma Kizhi’ from the action thriller.

Darbar’s director A R Murugadoss, along with the song promo, tweeted: #ChummaKizhi promo video :) enjoy!

Talking about the song promo, one must add that the 1 Minute 20-second video is a visual treat. The veteran actor in his stylish avatar pulls off the peppy track with his graceful moves, which will only leave you asking for more.

Talking about the song, Chumma Kizhi is been crooned by legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam in his soulful voice. The music for the track has been composed by Kollywood music sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

So far the trailer, posters, songs, and promos from the film has been liked by the audience.

Darbar is one of the biggest releases of this year in the Tamil film industry. The action thriller has Rajiiinikanth opposite Nayanthara in lead. The Rajinikanth starrer has Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as the lead antagonist. The film also has Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu along with others in pivotal roles.

It will be after a long gap of 27 years that the audience will get to see Rajinikanth as a cop on the big screen.

The Rajinikanth starrer is been bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran and it will release on 9th January in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

