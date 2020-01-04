Good Newwz Box Office Day 8: Akshay Kumar Starrer Continues Its Excellent Run On 2nd Friday

There is no stopping Good Newwz. The film is continuing with its excellent run right into the second week as well, what with Friday collections turning out to be 8.10 crores. There is hardly any fall when compared to Thursday numbers of 10.80 crores, which pretty much tells the tale.

The Raj Mehta directed film is now out there for a long run and can go anywhere. With practically nil competition around it for the current week at least, the film is set to make huge strides during the remainder of the weekend. At least 22 crores more would come in between today and tomorrow, and with some stretch it could well cover a great distance as well.

The film has already collected 136 crores and while 155 crores would be crossed before the end of second weekend, one needs to see if it goes a little ahead as well. Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar’s last collaboration Kesari had collected 154.41 crores in its lifetime and there are very good chances that Good Newwz would manage to surpass that total in 10 days flat.

The film is a superhit already and if the momentum continues like this, it could well manage a blockbuster status for itself as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

